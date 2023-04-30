Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,849.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF stock remained flat at $56.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

