MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

