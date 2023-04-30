Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.56.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

