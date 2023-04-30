Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $347.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

