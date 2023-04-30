Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.01-$8.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.80. 627,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

