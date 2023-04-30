MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $33.06 million and $3.18 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,212,270 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

