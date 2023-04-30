Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,047.0 days.

MIELF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

