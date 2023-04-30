Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Welltower worth $38,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 247.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $94.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

