Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

