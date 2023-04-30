Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,036 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.