Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,400 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,663.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,515.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,465.58. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

