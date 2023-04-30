Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.39 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $30,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

