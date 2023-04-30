Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.80 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $37,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 165,767 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

