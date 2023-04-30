Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.