Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

