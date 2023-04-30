Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 318,934 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

