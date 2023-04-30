Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $829,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 113.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,208,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,304,000 after buying an additional 641,488 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $13,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

