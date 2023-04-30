MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.70 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $97.70 million and $13.67 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,547,082 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

