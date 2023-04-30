Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 732.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 262,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.37. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 595.10% and a negative net margin of 471.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.