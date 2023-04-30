Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.25- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. 507,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,103. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

