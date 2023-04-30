Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
