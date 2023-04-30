Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,919,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

MCO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

