Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.62 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $218.62 million and $2.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,668,600 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

