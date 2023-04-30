Moonriver Price Reaches $7.60 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00025944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,773,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,937,378 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

