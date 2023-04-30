Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
