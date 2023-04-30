Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

