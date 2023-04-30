Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in April

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $4.16 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.