Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Up 42.9% in April

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACAW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

