MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 9,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,135. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

