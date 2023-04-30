MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $522.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.22.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $482.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.