MTM Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

