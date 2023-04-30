MTM Investment Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Star Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Star Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 151.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

