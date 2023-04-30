MTM Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

VRSK opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.