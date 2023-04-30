MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $492.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.11 and its 200-day moving average is $505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

