Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 279,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 13.3 %
NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,294,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,155,200. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Featured Stories
