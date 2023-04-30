Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 279,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,294,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,155,200. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

