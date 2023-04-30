My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,627 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,383. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

