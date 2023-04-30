My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.