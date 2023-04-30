My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 4,815 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,152. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

