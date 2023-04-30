My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 5,015 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,666,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,523. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

