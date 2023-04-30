My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. 1,737,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

