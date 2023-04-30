Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

