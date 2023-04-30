National Bank Financial Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGIFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.