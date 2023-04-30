National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

