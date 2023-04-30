NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.79.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

