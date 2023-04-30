Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 876,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 10.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $4,611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Navient by 290.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Navient by 603,214.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 168,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

