Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 876,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,455. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

