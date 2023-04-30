Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $18.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $714.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.02. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $370.86 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.