NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $35.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,068,002 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,068,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9185333 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $29,482,480.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.