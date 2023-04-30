NEAR Protocol Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00006611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $45.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,068,002 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,068,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9185333 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $29,482,480.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

