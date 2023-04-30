Needham & Company LLC Cuts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $55.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VICR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.