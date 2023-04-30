Needham & Company LLC Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $321.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

